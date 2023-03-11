Kerry A and Kerry B teams announced for Round 2 of the Munster U16 Championship

Both the Kerry A and Kerry B teams have been announced for round 2 of the Munster u16's ladies football championship.

The Kerry A team, captained by Mary Kate Smith of Cromane, have a throw in time of 2PM, whilst the Kerry B team has a throw in time of 12 noon. Both games take place at Cloughduv GAA in County Cork on Sunday the 12th of March.

Kerry B Team

1. Aoife Barrett – Na Gaeil

2. Roisin Daly – MKL Gaels

3. Robyn Cahill – Castleisland Desmonds

4. Saidbh Ni Shlattara – Corca Dhuibhne

5. Lauren Carey – Killarney Legion

6. Aoise O Donoghue – MKL Gaels

7. Saoirse Harkin - Cromane

8. Orla O Mahony - Beale

9. Maeve O Sullivan – Southern Gaels

10. Emily O Sullivan - Cromane

11. Eve Broderick – Na Gaeil

12. Amelia Kerins – Castleisland Desmonds

13. Alice Granville – Inbhear Sceine Gaels

14. Brid Curtin – Castleisland Desmonds

15. Naoise O Donoghue – MKL Gaels

16. Alexa Falvey - Cromane

17. Hayley Flaherty - Dingle

18. Doireann Dwyer - Kilcummin

19.Lily May O Gara - Churchill

20. Saoirse O Connor McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys

21. Mairead Walsh - Firies

22. Aoibhinn O Donovan - Cromane

23. Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill

24. Aine Hassett – Laune Rangers

25. Sarah Cooper – Dr Crokes

26. Aoibhinn McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys

27. Avril Rooney - Beaufort

28. Lauren O Shea – Inbhear Sceine Gaels

29. Clodagh Clancy - Fossa

30. Sarah Palmer - Firies

Kerry A Team

1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahilly

2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

3. Grace Murphy - Rathmore

4. Jamie Lee O’Connor - Ballymacelligot

5. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmonds

6. Leona O Sullivan - Cromane

7. Dervla Healy - Southern Gaels

8. Mary Kate Smith (C) - Cromane

9. Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane

10. Keeva O' Riordan - Beaufort

11. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort

12. Anna O’Sullivan - Churchill

13. Hanna NicGearilt - Corca Dhuibhne

14. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

15. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligot

16. Lucy Harrington - Inbhear Sceine Gaels

17. Emma O'Brien - Firies

18. Sarah Fitzgearald - MKL Gaels

19. Maggie Quirke - Cromane

20. Muireann Teehan - Southern Gaels

21. Eva Costello - Abbeydorney