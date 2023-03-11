Kerry A and Kerry B teams announced for Round 2 of the Munster U16 Championship

Both the Kerry A and Kerry B teams have been announced for round 2 of the Munster u16's ladies football championship.
The Kerry A team, captained by Mary Kate Smith of Cromane, have a throw in time of 2PM, whilst the Kerry B team has a throw in time of 12 noon. Both games take place at Cloughduv GAA in County Cork on Sunday the 12th of March.
Kerry B Team
1. Aoife Barrett – Na Gaeil
2. Roisin Daly – MKL Gaels
3. Robyn Cahill – Castleisland Desmonds
4. Saidbh Ni Shlattara – Corca Dhuibhne
5. Lauren Carey – Killarney Legion
6. Aoise O Donoghue – MKL Gaels
7. Saoirse Harkin - Cromane
8. Orla O Mahony - Beale
9. Maeve O Sullivan – Southern Gaels
10. Emily O Sullivan - Cromane
11. Eve Broderick – Na Gaeil
12. Amelia Kerins – Castleisland Desmonds
13. Alice Granville – Inbhear Sceine Gaels
14. Brid Curtin – Castleisland Desmonds
15. Naoise O Donoghue – MKL Gaels
16. Alexa Falvey - Cromane
17. Hayley Flaherty - Dingle
18. Doireann Dwyer - Kilcummin
19.Lily May O Gara - Churchill
20. Saoirse O Connor McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys
21. Mairead Walsh - Firies
22. Aoibhinn O Donovan - Cromane
23. Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill
24. Aine Hassett – Laune Rangers
25. Sarah Cooper – Dr Crokes
26. Aoibhinn McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys
27. Avril Rooney - Beaufort
28. Lauren O Shea – Inbhear Sceine Gaels
29. Clodagh Clancy - Fossa
30. Sarah Palmer - Firies
Kerry A Team
1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahilly
2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
3. Grace Murphy - Rathmore
4. Jamie Lee O’Connor - Ballymacelligot
5. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmonds
6. Leona O Sullivan - Cromane
7. Dervla Healy - Southern Gaels
8. Mary Kate Smith (C) - Cromane
9. Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane
10. Keeva O' Riordan - Beaufort
11. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
12. Anna O’Sullivan - Churchill
13. Hanna NicGearilt - Corca Dhuibhne
14. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
15. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligot
16. Lucy Harrington - Inbhear Sceine Gaels
17. Emma O'Brien - Firies
18. Sarah Fitzgearald - MKL Gaels
19. Maggie Quirke - Cromane
20. Muireann Teehan - Southern Gaels
21. Eva Costello - Abbeydorney