Kerry A and B teams announced for Munster U16's Championship fixtures

The U16 Kerry A and B teams have been announced for Kerry's Munster U16's Championship Round 4 fixture versus Tipperary.
Mary Kate Smith of Cromane will captain the A side in Castleisland on Sunday at the Castleisland Desmonds grounds.
Throw-in at the Castleisland Desmonds GAA grounds is 2 PM this Sunday.
The Kerry B side will be captained by Cromane's Saoirse Harkin against the Tipperary B team.
Throw-in again at Castleisland Demonds GAA will be at 12 noon.
Kerry U16 A Team v Tipperary
1. Lucy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
2. Jamie Lee O’Connor - Ballymacelligot
3. Grace Murphy - Rathmore
4. Aoise O’Donoghue
5. Emma O'Brien - Firies
6. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
7. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
8. Leona O’Sullivan - Cromane
9. Anna O’Sullivan - Churchill
10. Hanna NicGearilt - Corca Dhuibhne
11. Mary Kate Smith (C) - Cromane
12. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmonds
13. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
14. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
15. Sarah Fitzgearald - MKL Gaels
16. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahilly
17. Dervla Healy - Southern Gaels
18. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligot
19. Maggie Quirke - Cromane
20. Muireann Teehan - Southern Gaels
21. Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane
22. Eva Costelloe - Abbeydorney
23. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil
24. Brid Curtin - Currow
25. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
Kerry B Team v Tipperary
1. Aoife Barrett - Na Gaeil
2. Roisín Daly - MKL Gaels
3. Robyn Cahill - Castleisland Desmonds
4. Saoirse Harkin (C) - Cromane
5. Lauren Carey - Killarney Legion
6. Meave O’Sullivan - Southern Gaels
7. Aoibhin O’Donovan - Cromane
8. Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy - Kerins O Rahilly
9. Orla O’Mahony - Beale
10. Emily O’Sullivan - Cromane
11. Amelia Kerins - Castleisland Desmonds
12. Chloe McHugh - MKL Gaels
13. Sarah Cooper - Dr Crokes
14. Naoise O’ Donoghue - MKL Gaels
15. Lauren O’Shea - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
16. N/A
17. Aine Hassett - Laune Rangers
18. Alexa Falvey - Cromane
19. Alice Granville - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
20. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O’Rahilly
21. Avril Rooney - Beaufort
22. Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill
23. Clodagh Clancy - Fossa
24. Doireann Dwyer - Kilcummin
25. Hayley Flaherty - Dingle
26. Lily Mae O’Gara - Churchill
27. Mairead Walsh - Firies
28. Sarah Palmer - Firies
29. Síofra Randles - Dr Crokes