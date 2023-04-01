Kerry A and B teams announced for Munster U16's Championship fixtures

The U16 Kerry A and B teams have been announced for Kerry's Munster U16's Championship Round 4 fixture versus Tipperary.

Mary Kate Smith of Cromane will captain the A side in Castleisland on Sunday at the Castleisland Desmonds grounds.

Throw-in at the Castleisland Desmonds GAA grounds is 2 PM this Sunday.

The Kerry B side will be captained by Cromane's Saoirse Harkin against the Tipperary B team.

Throw-in again at Castleisland Demonds GAA will be at 12 noon.

Kerry U16 A Team v Tipperary

1. Lucy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

2. Jamie Lee O’Connor - Ballymacelligot

3. Grace Murphy - Rathmore

4. Aoise O’Donoghue

5. Emma O'Brien - Firies

6. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort

7. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

8. Leona O’Sullivan - Cromane

9. Anna O’Sullivan - Churchill

10. Hanna NicGearilt - Corca Dhuibhne

11. Mary Kate Smith (C) - Cromane

12. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmonds

13. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort

14. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

15. Sarah Fitzgearald - MKL Gaels

16. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahilly

17. Dervla Healy - Southern Gaels

18. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligot

19. Maggie Quirke - Cromane

20. Muireann Teehan - Southern Gaels

21. Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane

22. Eva Costelloe - Abbeydorney

23. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil

24. Brid Curtin - Currow

25. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne

Kerry B Team v Tipperary

1. Aoife Barrett - Na Gaeil

2. Roisín Daly - MKL Gaels

3. Robyn Cahill - Castleisland Desmonds

4. Saoirse Harkin (C) - Cromane

5. Lauren Carey - Killarney Legion

6. Meave O’Sullivan - Southern Gaels

7. Aoibhin O’Donovan - Cromane

8. Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy - Kerins O Rahilly

9. Orla O’Mahony - Beale

10. Emily O’Sullivan - Cromane

11. Amelia Kerins - Castleisland Desmonds

12. Chloe McHugh - MKL Gaels

13. Sarah Cooper - Dr Crokes

14. Naoise O’ Donoghue - MKL Gaels

15. Lauren O’Shea - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

16. N/A

17. Aine Hassett - Laune Rangers

18. Alexa Falvey - Cromane

19. Alice Granville - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

20. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O’Rahilly

21. Avril Rooney - Beaufort

22. Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill

23. Clodagh Clancy - Fossa

24. Doireann Dwyer - Kilcummin

25. Hayley Flaherty - Dingle

26. Lily Mae O’Gara - Churchill

27. Mairead Walsh - Firies

28. Sarah Palmer - Firies

29. Síofra Randles - Dr Crokes