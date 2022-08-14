Advertisement
Sport

Kerry 19s win as 17s draw

Aug 14, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry 19s win as 17s draw Kerry 19s win as 17s draw
Share this article

Kerry have won in the EA Sports U19 National League of Ireland.

They defeated Drogheda 2-1 at Mounthawk Park.

The Kingdom Under 17s drew 2-2 with Drogheda.

Advertisement

Padraig Harnett reports

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus