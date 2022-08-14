Kerry 19s win as 17s draw

Kerry have won in the EA Sports U19 National League of Ireland.
They defeated Drogheda 2-1 at Mounthawk Park.
The Kingdom Under 17s drew 2-2 with Drogheda.
Padraig Harnett reports
