Kerins O'Rahillys Excited For Semi Final Battle

Nov 18, 2021 18:11 By brendan
It’s Semi Final’s weekend in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

We’ll have live coverage of both games with the meeting of Austin Stacks and St Brendan’s 1st up on Saturday at 5.30pm live from Austin Stack Park with thanks to Kirbys Brogue Inn.

On Sunday Kerins O'Rahilly's will take on Dr.Crokes at 2:30pm in Austin Stack Park sponsored by MD O’Sheas, Killarney.

Looking at Sundays match, Radio Kerry’s Tim Moynihan spoke with Tom Hoare of Kerins O’Rahillys.

Tommy Walsh, who retired from Intercounty football earlier this year has been a star performer for Strand Road , and his experience has had a positive impact on the rest of the team…

