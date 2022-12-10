Advertisement
Kerins O Rahillys win Munster Senior Football Championship

Dec 10, 2022 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerins O Rahillys win Munster Senior Football Championship
In a game played in a frosty but glorious Mallow, it was an evenly matched tie in the opening 15 minutes.

It was low scoring but a tightly contested game between the sides, it was level pegging at 2 points a piece at the quarter hour mark.

In fact, there was just to be two more scores in the next 15 minutes, Newcastle West led 4 points to 2, with Rahillys on the backfoot.

A late Rahillys point cut the deficit in half and trailed by 1 at the half time interval.

But the game really came to life in the early stages of the second half, with 3 goals in the space of 5 minutes, 2 for Rahillys and 1 for Newcastlewest, which put Rahillys into a 4 point lead, 2-5 to 1-4.

In the following 22 minutes, Newcastle West outscored Rahillys by 2 points to 1, 2-6 to 1-6 as the clock ticked into the red.

Newcastle slotted over a close range free to cut the gap to 2 before a second free for the Limerick side was slotted wide to Rahillys delight.

A Newcastewest point in the 33rd minute kept Rahillys sweating for another bit but they would win out in the end 2-6 to 1-8

 

