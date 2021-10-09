Kenny's Republic of Ireland Seeking First Competitive Win Tonight

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says his side need to start turning draws into wins - starting this evening.

They’re in Baku to face Azerbaijan in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Kenny will make a late call on the fitness of both Adam Idah (pr: ee-dah) and Jason Knight, both of whom had a fever earlier in the week.

The Ireland boss believes that recent performances shows they can get a victory.

Kick-off at the Olympic Stadium is at 5pm, Irish time.

Elsewhere in Group A this evening, Luxembourg play host to Serbia from 7.45.

===

Northern Ireland face a crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland this evening.

A win for Ian Baraclough's team would take them level on points with their opponents in the battle to finish second in Group C.

Paddy McNair will captain the side as he wins his 50th international cap in Geneva.

===

England aim to stretch their lead at the top of their group when they take on Andorra at a quarter-to-eight.

Kieran Trippier will captain Gareth Southgate's side with Harry Kane set to be rested.

Scotland will play in a full Hampden Park for the first time under manager Steve Clarke when they face Israel at 5pm.

Clarke's team go into that qualifier second in their group a point and a place above their opponents.