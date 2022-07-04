Kenny To Lose Another From His Team

Stephen Kenny is facing another departure from his Republic of Ireland management team.

Assistant coach John Eustace has been appointed as the new manager of Birmingham City.

Eustace only joined the Irish staff in March following the departure of Anthony Barry.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old forward joins on a long-term contract.

Jesus - who has played for Brazil on 56 occasions - scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for City.