Kennedy to manage Asdee, Kelly named captain

Jan 20, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Kennedy to manage Asdee, Kelly named captain
John Kennedy will manage the Asdee senior football team in 2023.

Team captain will be Kieran Kelly.

Other positions:

Patron Fr.Michael Hussey

President John Doran, (Senior),

Chairman Sean Doran,

Vice Chairman John Kennedy,

Secretary Mark O Hanlon,

Assistant Secretary Kathleen Carmody,

Treasurer John Joe O Carroll,

Assistant Treasurer, Tomas Walsh

Registrar Kevin Mulvihill,

Scor Officer Kathleen Carmody,

Development and Safety Gerdie O Carroll,

Children Welfare Officer, Sandra O Hanlon

Health and Wellbeing Officer Kathleen Carmody,

Coaching Officer John Kennedy

P. R. O. Jack Hennessy,

Delegates County Board Oliver Kearney,

North Kerry Mark O Hanlon and Patsy Coughlan,

