Kennedy to manage Asdee, Kelly named captain

John Kennedy will manage the Asdee senior football team in 2023.
Team captain will be Kieran Kelly.
Other positions:
Patron Fr.Michael Hussey
President John Doran, (Senior),
Chairman Sean Doran,
Vice Chairman John Kennedy,
Secretary Mark O Hanlon,
Assistant Secretary Kathleen Carmody,
Treasurer John Joe O Carroll,
Assistant Treasurer, Tomas Walsh
Registrar Kevin Mulvihill,
Scor Officer Kathleen Carmody,
Development and Safety Gerdie O Carroll,
Children Welfare Officer, Sandra O Hanlon
Health and Wellbeing Officer Kathleen Carmody,
Coaching Officer John Kennedy
P. R. O. Jack Hennessy,
Delegates County Board Oliver Kearney,
North Kerry Mark O Hanlon and Patsy Coughlan,