Kennedy Settles For Second Behind Blackmore

Jack Kennedy Takes Second in Cheltenham Feature as Rachael Blackmore Shines

Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy had to settle for second place in the feature race at Cheltenham, missing out on back-to-back victories aboard Teahupoo.

Kennedy, who won the race last year, was in contention throughout but was ultimately beaten by Rachael Blackmore and Bob Ollinger, as the Tipperary jockey secured another standout win at the Festival.

It marks Kennedy’s best finish of the week so far, while Blackmore enjoyed a remarkable day, claiming two major victories at Prestbury Park. Earlier, she won the opening race on 16/1 shot “Air of Entitlement”, teaming up with trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Elsewhere, Willie Mullins’ favourite “Fact Or File” dominated the Ryanair Chase, while the Jack Richards Novices' Steeple Chase saw a commanding performance from Harry Cobden, who stormed to victory aboard Caldwell Potter, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson.