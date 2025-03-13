Advertisement
Sport

Kennedy Cleared To Saddle Up For Day 3

Mar 13, 2025 13:48 By brendan
Fil Dor and Jack Kennedy winning the 2m6f listed chase at odds of 1/40. Thurles. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 28.11.2024
Jack Kennedy Cleared to Ride on Day Three of Cheltenham Festival
Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy has been cleared to ride on Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival after passing a medical assessment this morning.

The Gold Cup-winning jockey was stood down on Wednesday after sustaining a foot injury and left Prestbury Park with a noticable limp despite not suffering a fall. However, after undergoing checks with the racecourse doctor, Kennedy has been deemed fit to continue riding for the remainder of the festival.

His return is a major boost for Irish hopes, as he remains booked for four key races today, including the feature race – the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at 4:00 PM, where he will look to guide Teahupoo (3/2 favourite) to back-to-back victories in the Grade 1 event.

Kennedy's Thursday rides include:

1:20 PM – Karamoja (66/1) – Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2)
2:00 PM – Firefox (13/2) – Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Grade 2)
2:40 PM – Patter Merchant (16/1) – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle
4:00 PM – Teahupoo (3/2 favourite) – Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)
Kennedy will now look to build on a strong festival so far for Irish and Kerry connections, with Tralee syndicate Have No Clue bidding for another win in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle with Will The Wise (9/1).

The first race of the day goes off at 1:20 PM, with Kennedy back in action from the start.

