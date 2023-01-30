Kennedy Amechi makes the move to Kerry FC

Kerry FC is delighted to announce the signing of Kennedy Amechi from Cork City FC ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign.

The striker moves from the Cork City Academy, where he has played Under 17 and 19 League of Ireland football.

Previous to his move to Cork City, Amechi played for Mallow United growing up and moved to Limerick FC’s under 15’s in 2018 before graduating to the under 17 set up

Speaking on his announcement, Kennedy Amechi said “It’s an absolute pleasure to sign for Kerry FC ahead of the new season. I would consider myself a versatile forward, playing both as a striker and on the wing. I’m looking forward to working with Billy and the lads here and I’ll do my best to help the team going forward”

First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Kennedy is a very exciting young player from Cork who expressed a serious interest in coming into Kerry Football Club. He came in training for a week or so and we were really impressed with his natural ability and the potential he has. I’m excited to track his development and we are delighted to have him here at Kerry FC”