Kenmare v Dr Crokes opens Garvey's Supervalu SFC this weekend

Sep 12, 2024 12:31 By radiokerrynews
Dr.Crokes v Dingle in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship takes centre stage this weekend

First up on Saturday at 4, Dr Crokes are the visitors to Kenmare Shamrocks

There is a Saturday double header in Austin Stack Park

First at 5, Na Gaeil take on Shannon Rangers while at 7, St Kierans take on West Kerry.

There is two double headers on Sunday

In Fitzgerald Stadium, Spa take on Milltown/Castlemaine from 1 while at 3, Rathmore and East Kerry clash.

Meanwhile in Austin Stack Park, there is a 3 O'Clock start for St Brendans Board against South Kerry.

While at 5, Mid Kerry take on Dingle.

Feale Rangers travel the Templenoe, that one is underway at 2

Well the recently crowned senior club champions Dr Crokes have the honour of kicking off the 2024 County Championship

Their selector is Denis Coleman

Kenmare are the hosts on Saturday, Kieran Moriarty is looking forward to the test

