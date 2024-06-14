Kelliher's Double Helps Kerry FC Beat Longford Town

Kerry FC battled to a 2-1 home win against Longford Town last night to open a five point gap between the sides at the foot of the SSE Airtricity First Division.

Ryan Kelliher back-heeled Cian Brosnan's cross to give Kerry FC the lead in the 27th minute.

Karl Chambers equalised with a header from a Longford corner just before half-time.

Nathan Gleeson hit the post for Kerry in the 51st minute and the next real chance for the hosts, in the 84th minute, turned out to be the winner.

It was a move started by Ryan Kelliher in the middle of the field and finished by him when he tapped in Seanie McGrath's cross from the right of the penalty area.

Radio Kerry's John Drummey spoke to the Kerry FC Coach, Conor McCarthy, after the game.

