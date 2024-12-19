Kelliher Signs Deal To Stay At Kerry FC For 2025

There’s more good news for fans of Kerry FC as the clubs top goalscorer has signed a new deal to keep him at Mounthawk Park for 2025.

Kelliher, who is 23 years old has scored 29 goals in 72 appearances in the green and gold.

The Killarney man, who formerly played for Killarney Celtic will continue wearing the number 9 jersey when they start their season against Finn Harps in February.

Full statement as follows:

"Kerry Football Club are delighted to announce that Ryan Kelliher has signed a new contract with the club ahead of the 2025 season.

The Killarney man, who formerly played for Killarney Celtic and the Kerry FC Academy, has been a fan favourite in Mounthawk Park, and the number 9 is sure to impress once again in the 2025 season, which begins with a home tie against Finn Harps on Valentine's night.

Speaking after he signed his new contract, Ryan Kelliher said, “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract ahead of the 2025 season. These are very exciting times for me and for the club. I’m really looking forward to pre-season and the season ahead in front of the fans in Mounthawk Park”

Also speaking after Ryan signed a new contract with the club, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said, “We are delighted to have Ryan back with us ahead of the 2025 season. Ryan has proven that he is one of the top forwards in the country over the last two seasons with us. I’m looking forward to having Ryan with us as we build up to the 2025 season”