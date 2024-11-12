Kelliher named on First Division Team of the Year

Kerry FC's Ryan Kelliher has been named on the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division Team of the Year.
The striker netted 13 goals throughout the league campaign and finished as the second top scorer in the division.
