Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal for Liverpool at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

It'll be the Cork man has lined out in six of Liverpool's seven matches since Alisson suffered a hamstring injury last month.

The Brazilian international has resumed training but manager Arne Slot has confirmed he won't be ready for their trip to Saint Mary's.

Slot added that Virgil van Dijk is set to train today but Trent-Alexander Arnold is set to miss this weekend.