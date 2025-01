Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caomhin Kelleher will start for Liverpool in their game at PSV Eindhoven.

The Premier League leaders are already assured of a top two finish - and have opted to rest a number of their first choice players.

Arsenal have all-but joined them as top eight finishers, and they end the initial phase at Girona.

Aston Villa and Celtic are heading for the play-offs, and they face each other at Villa Park.