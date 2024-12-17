Advertisement
Sport

Kelleher to start for Liverpool tomorrow

Dec 17, 2024 12:49 By radiokerrysport
Kelleher to start for Liverpool tomorrow
Share this article

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Caoimhin Kelleher will start in tomorrow's League Cup quarter-final with Southampton.

He also confirmed Kostas Tsimikas will return to training today.

The Greek defender hasn't featured since making a sub appearance against Aston Villa in early November.

Advertisement

====

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended by the Football Association after a routine drugs test returned an "adverse finding".

Mudryk says it's a "complete shock" and insists he "never knowingly used any banned substances".

Advertisement

A statement from Chelsea says they "fully support" the FA's testing programme and they'll work together to look into the matter further.

==

Wolves have agreed a deal to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new manager, according to reports.

Advertisement

The former Olympiacos and Porto boss will leave his role at Saudi Arabian outfit Al Shabab to move to Molineux.

Wolves sacked Gary O'Neil at the weekend with the club second from bottom in the Premier League.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC to open against Finn Harps
Advertisement
Aki signs one-year contract extension with Connacht
Casey and Murray set to be ratified as joint managers of Dublin women's senior football team
Advertisement

Recommended

Life sentence for 52-year-old who stabbed man to death in Tralee
Claim that Valentia hydrogen project could be economic gamechanger
Aki signs one-year contract extension with Connacht
Aherns Castleisland announced as main dealer in Kerry for BYD cars
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus