Kelleher to start for Liverpool tomorrow

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Caoimhin Kelleher will start in tomorrow's League Cup quarter-final with Southampton.

He also confirmed Kostas Tsimikas will return to training today.

The Greek defender hasn't featured since making a sub appearance against Aston Villa in early November.

Advertisement

====

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended by the Football Association after a routine drugs test returned an "adverse finding".

Mudryk says it's a "complete shock" and insists he "never knowingly used any banned substances".

Advertisement

A statement from Chelsea says they "fully support" the FA's testing programme and they'll work together to look into the matter further.

==

Wolves have agreed a deal to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new manager, according to reports.

Advertisement

The former Olympiacos and Porto boss will leave his role at Saudi Arabian outfit Al Shabab to move to Molineux.

Wolves sacked Gary O'Neil at the weekend with the club second from bottom in the Premier League.