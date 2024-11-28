Kelleher The Hero As Reds Stay Top In Europe

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappe as Liverpool beat Real Madrid for the first time in 15 years last night.

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were on target in a 2-nil win for Arne Slot's team in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool sit at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League group standings - and Kelleher is already thinking about Sunday's clash with Manchester City:

Aston Villa were denied a last gasp victory over Juventus when Morgan Rogers' stoppage-time goal was ruled out for a foul.

The game ended nil-nil at Villa Park.

Celtic are in a good position to qualify for the knock-out stages after their 1-all draw with Club Brugge.

Daizen Maeda got the equaliser after an own goal from Cameron Carter-Vickers.