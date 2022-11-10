Advertisement
Kelleher The Hero Again

Nov 10, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Caoimhin Kelleher for his Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out heroics against third-tier Derby.

He saved three spot kicks as the Merseysiders narrowly avoided a shock exit to the League One side.

Kelleher's now enjoyed four shoot-out victories, more than any other goalkeeper in the club's history.

Klopp says opponents won't want to face him from 12 yards.

Elsewhere,
Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-nil, while Nathan Collins, Joe Hodge and Connor Ronan all featured for Wolves as they beat Leeds by a goal to nil.

Newcastle, Southampton and Blackburn all won on penalties last night too, at the expense of Crystal Palace, Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham respectively.

It was a bad night for North London, with Tottenham going down 2-nil away to ten-man Nottingham Forest.

And Arsenal lost 3-1 at home to Brighton.

The draw for the fourth round will be made after tonight’s meeting of Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

