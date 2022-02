Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Caoimhin Kelleher put in an 'incredible' performance in yesterday's Carabao Cup final.

The Republic of Ireland international scored the winning penalty in their 11-10 shootout win over Chelsea at Wembley.

The game finished goalless after normal and extra time, with Chelsea stopper Kepa missing his spot kick in the shootout.

Klopp believes Kelleher is an important part of their squad