Ronan Kelleher has returned to Dublin for assessment on the shoulder injury that ruled him out of Leinster’s U-R-C defeat to Cell-C Sharks at the weekend.

Max Deegan and James Treacy will have respective shoulder and neck problems looked at before this week’s meeting with DHL Stormers.

Meanwhile, Ryan Baird is nearing a return having suffered a back injury playing for Ireland in the Six Nations.