Ronan Kelleher and Jimmy O’Brien are major doubts for Leinster’s URC date with Munster at Croker Park.

Both players came off during the first half of Saturday’s win away to Benetton with respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

They’ll be assessed closer to the weekend.

In better news for Leo Cullen, prop Jack Boyle has returned to training having been out since early March with a foot injury.