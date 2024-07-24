Keeping Standard And Belief Levels High The Key To Kerry Ladies Success

11 days until the Kerry ladies take the field in Croke Park.

After failing to appear in a final for 10 years, the Kingdom have now made it to the decider for the 3rd season in a row.

Former all star nominee, Emma Costello, who helped Kerry reach the final in 2012, 2022 and 2023, believes the team has a new found sense of belief in recent years.

Costello says Kerry football is in a great place…

We will have live commentary of the All-Ireland Ladies Final on August 4th thanks to Topline McCarthys, Kenmare.

The Minor Ladies footballers are in the ZuCar All-Ireland U18 A Championship final this weekend.

They take on Cavan in Tullamore at 2 oclock this Saturday at Glenisk O’Connor Park.