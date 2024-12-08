Advertisement
Sport

Keeper looks to have played last game for Kerry FC

Dec 8, 2024 14:31 By radiokerrysport
Keeper looks to have played last game for Kerry FC
Share this article

Antonio Tuta's time at Kerry FC appears to be at an end.

The netminder has posted on social media that he's ready for new challenges, also thanking Kerry FC for this year.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC players and coaches recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships
Advertisement
Queen Mother Champion Chase hero makes long awaited return today
McLaren looking for first Constructors Championship in 26 years
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenflesk road reopened
Kerry FC players and coaches recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships
Kerry among the counties with the lowest percentage of students aged 15 and over
Glenflesk road remains closed following fatal crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus