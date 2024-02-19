Advertisement
Sport

Keenan included in Ireland squad

Feb 19, 2024 16:51 By radiokerrysport
Keenan included in Ireland squad
Hugo Keenan has been included in the Ireland squad that’s preparing for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Wales.

The full-back had been a concern after picking up an injury in the win over Italy.

There’s still no room for Ross Byrne, despite the Leinster out-half returning from an arm injury at the weekend.

Munster forwards Oli Jager and Tom Ahern have been formally added to the squad.

Iain Henderson is rendered doubtful for Saturday’s game after picking up a foot injury in Ulster’s defeat away to the Ospreys.

Uncapped Scarlets prop Harri O’Connor has been added to the Welsh squad.

