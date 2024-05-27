Advertisement
Sport

Keenan in Ireland men's sevens squad

May 27, 2024 16:39 By radiokerrysport
Hugo Keenan has been included in the Ireland men's sevens squad for this week's tournament in Madrid.

He could now come into contention for a place in the squad for the Olympics in Paris later this year - but is likely to miss Ireland's summer tour to South Africa.

Connacht winger Andrew Smith has also been included.

There's no place for Vikki Wall in the women's squad, but Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly are both included.

Ulster have signed Irish-qualified out-half Aidan Morgan from the Hurricanes on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old former New Zealand U20s international has played 23 times for the Super Rugby side over the last three seasons.

Morgan's grandfather was born in Belfast making him eligible for Ireland.

