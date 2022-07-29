Advertisement
Sport

Kearney 5 off lead, Meadow 8 behind

Jul 29, 2022 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Kearney 5 off lead, Meadow 8 behind Kearney 5 off lead, Meadow 8 behind
Share this article

On 9 under par, American Sean Crocker holds a one shot lead going into day two of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

Niall Kearney is best placed of the Irish on 4 under par.

Portmarnock's Conor Purcell goes into the second day of the Irish Challenge at the K Club just a shot off the lead.

Advertisement

He resumes on 7 under par, with John Murphy also in the hunt on 6 under.

Switzerland's Joel Girrbach leads on 8 under.

And Stephanie Meadow is eight off the lead ahead of the second round of the LPGA Tour's Scottish Open.

Advertisement

She'll resume on level par.

Korea's Hye-Jin Choi leads on 8-under par.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus