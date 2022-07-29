Kearney 5 off lead, Meadow 8 behind

On 9 under par, American Sean Crocker holds a one shot lead going into day two of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

Niall Kearney is best placed of the Irish on 4 under par.

Portmarnock's Conor Purcell goes into the second day of the Irish Challenge at the K Club just a shot off the lead.

He resumes on 7 under par, with John Murphy also in the hunt on 6 under.

Switzerland's Joel Girrbach leads on 8 under.

And Stephanie Meadow is eight off the lead ahead of the second round of the LPGA Tour's Scottish Open.

She'll resume on level par.

Korea's Hye-Jin Choi leads on 8-under par.