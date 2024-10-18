Advertisement
Sport

Keane linked with Clare vacancy

Oct 18, 2024
Keane linked with Clare vacancy
Former Kerry manager Peter Keane is a contender for the Clare job according to The Examiner.

The newspaper reports that Keane has met with officials in Clare while John Evans and Declan O'Keeffe are also mentioned as contenders.

