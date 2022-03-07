Keane believes some of current squad should never play for United again

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes some of the current squad should never play for the club again following their 4-1 derby defeat to Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice for the winners, as they moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking in his role as a TV pundit, Keane says United gave up after falling behind

Arsenal now occupy fourth spot.

They secured a valuable 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Everton will attempt to move themselves further away from the Premier League's relegation zone tonight.

Frank Lampard's side are in 17th - one point clear of the bottom three - ahead of their meeting with Tottenham.

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 8pm.

The line-up for this season's FA Cup quarter-finals will be completed tonight with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield set to meet for a place in the last-eight.

The winners of tonight's game will host Liverpool in the next round.

Kick off is at 7.30.