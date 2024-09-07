KDL Results; Sunday Preview

U17 North
Ferry Rangers 1 Listowel Celtic 2
Park FC 5 Ballyheigue 3
U17 Div 1
Ballyhar 3 Killarney Athletic B 2
U17 FAI Cup Prelim Round
Mastergeeha 3 Ballingarry 5
Sunday Preview from Ken Robinson
