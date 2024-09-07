Advertisement
Sport

KDL Results; Sunday Preview

Sep 7, 2024
KDL Results; Sunday Preview
U17 North

Ferry Rangers 1 Listowel Celtic 2

Park FC 5 Ballyheigue 3

U17 Div 1

Ballyhar 3 Killarney Athletic B 2

U17 FAI Cup Prelim Round

Mastergeeha 3 Ballingarry 5

Sunday Preview from Ken Robinson

