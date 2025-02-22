KDL preview & Saturday results

Ken Robinson looks ahead to the Sunday games
U17 Cup
Castleisland B 1-3 Mastergeeha A
⚽⚽ Milosz Miezgoda
⚽ Cillian Milley
U17 Premier
Castleisland 2
Tralee Dynamos 1
Castleisland Goals
Jack Foley
Harry Crowley
