KDL preview & Saturday results

Feb 22, 2025 18:00 By radiokerrysport
Ken Robinson looks ahead to the Sunday games

U17 Cup
Castleisland B 1-3 Mastergeeha A
⚽⚽ Milosz Miezgoda
⚽ Cillian Milley

U17 Premier
Castleisland 2
Tralee Dynamos 1
Castleisland Goals
Jack Foley
Harry Crowley

