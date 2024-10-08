Advertisement
Sport

Katie Whelan called into Ireland rugby squad

Oct 8, 2024
Katie Whelan called into Ireland rugby squad
Katie Whelan has been called into the Ireland rugby squad ahead of their final match at the WXV1 against the United States in Vancouver on Friday.

The Leinster scrum half joined the squad as cover for Katie Heffernan, who has been forced to leave the camp with an arm injury.

Ireland lost to Canada last weekend, but beat New Zealand in their opening match on the weekend before last.

Sam Prendergast will start at out-half once again for Emerging Ireland, who play the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein tomorrow in the final game of their South African tour.

His Leinster team-mate James Culhane will captain the team and forms a new back-row alongside Harry Sheridan and Sean Edogbo.

Zac Ward is named in a back three, which also includes Ben O’Connor and Andrew Osborne.

