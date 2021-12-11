Advertisement
Sport

Katie Taylor puts undisputed lightweight title on the line tonight

Dec 11, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Katie Taylor puts her undisputed lightweight title on the line tonight.

She goes up against Kazakhstan’s Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool.

Taylor’s opponent is unbeaten in her last fourteen professional outings.

There’s further Irish involvement on that card, with Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko fighting Noe Larios Junior for the vacant WBA international middleweight title.

Monaghan's Aaron McKenna is the new W-B-C youth world middleweight boxing champion.

He registered a unanimous points victory against Carlos Gallego in their title bout in London last night.

McKenna has won all 14 of his professional bouts to date.

