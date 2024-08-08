Kate O'Connor In 19th Ahead Of Evening Session

Ireland's Kate O'Connor is 19th overall after the opening two rounds of the women's pentathlon at Paris 2024.

The Dundalk native finished seventh in her 100m hurdles heat at the Stade de France on Thursday morning before reaching a height of 1.77m in the high jump.

In the evening session, she will compete in the shot put and 200m.

O'Connor, whose specialty is the javelin, is the second ever Irish Olympian to compete in the heptathlon and the first since 1972.