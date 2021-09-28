Advertisement
Kante and Maguire sidelined

Sep 28, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
NGolo Kanté has been ruled out of Chelsea's Champions League game away to Juventus having tested positive for COVID-19.

While Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is facing a number of weeks out with a calf injury.

