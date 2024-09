Harry Kane scored four times as Bayern Munich thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.

Real Madrid began their defence of the trophy with a 3-1 win at home to Stuttgart.

Juventus beat PSV Eindhoven by the same scoreline.

And Sporting were 2-nil winners at home to ten-man Lille (pr: Lil).

Among the ties tonight, Manchester City welcome Inter to the Etihad.

And Celtic play Slovan Bratislava at Parkhead.