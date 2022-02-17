Kamila Valieva misses out on a medal at the Winter Olympics

An emotional Kamila Valieva was left in floods of tears after missing out on a medal at the Winter Olympics.

The fifteen year old Russian, who was allowed to compete in Beijing despite a failed drugs test, made four big mistakes during her free skate routine.

Her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova took the gold medal.

Advertisement

Silver medal winner Sasha Trusova also broke down, refusing to partake in the medal ceremony.

Brendan Newby improved on his finish in Pyeongchang four years ago.

The Irish skier finished 20th in the qualifying rounds of the Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe.

Advertisement

Only the top 12 progress to the final.