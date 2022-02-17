Advertisement
Sport

Kamila Valieva misses out on a medal at the Winter Olympics

Feb 17, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrysport
Kamila Valieva misses out on a medal at the Winter Olympics
An emotional Kamila Valieva was left in floods of tears after missing out on a medal at the Winter Olympics.

The fifteen year old Russian, who was allowed to compete in Beijing despite a failed drugs test, made four big mistakes during her free skate routine.

Her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova took the gold medal.

Silver medal winner Sasha Trusova also broke down, refusing to partake in the medal ceremony.

Brendan Newby improved on his finish in Pyeongchang four years ago.

The Irish skier finished 20th in the qualifying rounds of the Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe.

Only the top 12 progress to the final.

