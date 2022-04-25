Advertisement
Sport

K Club confirmed as host venue for Irish Open

Apr 25, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
K Club confirmed as host venue for Irish Open
The K Club has been confirmed as the host venue for the Irish Open for three of the next five years.

The Kildare course will stage the event in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

It’s only hosted the Irish Open once before, when Rory McIlroy was crowned the winner in 2016.

Kildare’s Lauren Walsh has been included on the Great Britain and Ireland team for this year’s Curtis Cup.

Walsh was part of the team that lost to the United States in Wales last year.

This year’s tournament takes place at the Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

Kirkistown Castle's Beth Coulter has been selected as second reserve.

