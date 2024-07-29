Just over a week until the 17th Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run

With just over a week to go to the 17th Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run which takes place on Saturday August 10th 2024 based at The Mills Inn, Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. Registration takes place on Saturday morning from 9am with a €20 fee per car. Each driver will receive a starter pack containing a special run Mug and Keyring and other goodies. The first Award of the day will be presented at 10am and the cars will depart at 10.30am.

A Scenic route will take in some of the Lee Valley's beautiful scenery along with some historic motorsport sections and former rally stages. It takes in Ballyvourney, Farnanes (the former Hillclimb Circuit), Coachford, Dripsey Model village, Berrings, Donoghmore. Rylane, Millstreet and returning to the Mills Inn (taking in parts of the Mushera and Mullaghanish rally stages and the testing ground of the renowned Rally driver Billy Coleman).

On returning to the Mills Inn there will be a BBQ and the presentation of Awards. There will be an array of Spot Prizes, Special Awards and Numerous Perpetual Awards and also a Raffle.

We continue the association with the Dogs For the Disabled, a very worthwhile Charity. These incredible dogs have a profound impact on the lives of people living with disabilities and they need all the funding they can get.

So far we have participants coming from all corners of the country in a wide variety of cars. All Opel / Vauxhall / Bedford / GM vehicles are welcome to attend regardless of age.

This year we are again delighted to have the continued support of Opel Ireland and Cartell.ie. and Casey Caravan Services.

We would hope to see you all on the weekend of the 10th August, Come out and give us a wave even if you don’t have a vehicle.

For further information contact Ted;- 086 3256751 / Denis 086 3562905 or email [email protected]

or follow the event on Facebook, Ted's Opel Vauxhall Run 2024 .