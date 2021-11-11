Advertisement
Sport

Just 1 Change For Ireland Side To Face All Blacks

Nov 11, 2021 18:11 By brendan
Just 1 Change For Ireland Side To Face All Blacks
Andy Farrell has named his side to face the All-Blacks.

Iain Henderson is the only man to break into the starting lineup as the Ulster man lines out in the second row in place of Tadhg Beirne.
ON the bench, his fellow Ulster teammate Rob Herring replaces Dan Sheehan, who made his Test debut last weekend.

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Conor Murray
22. Joey Carbery
23. Keith Earls
Meanwhile, the All Blacks have named a full-strength side for the clash at the Aviva.

