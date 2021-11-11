Just 1 Change For Ireland Side To Face All Blacks

Andy Farrell has named his side to face the All-Blacks.

Iain Henderson is the only man to break into the starting lineup as the Ulster man lines out in the second row in place of Tadhg Beirne.

ON the bench, his fellow Ulster teammate Rob Herring replaces Dan Sheehan, who made his Test debut last weekend.

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Keith Earls

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have named a full-strength side for the clash at the Aviva.