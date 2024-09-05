Junior Premier Semi Finals Promise To Be Close Battles

This weekend sees the intermediate champions will be crowned.

The final sees Laune Rangers and Austin Stacks go to battle to decide who will earn promotion to next seasons Senior club championship.

Advertisement

The Intermediate final between Rangers and Stacks throws in at 3pm in Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.

Advertisement

Before that the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Semi Final between Firies and Ballymacelligott will throw in at 12.45.

Firies PRO Derek Comerford says Firies are looking forward to the challenge…

Advertisement

The other Junior Premier Football Club Championship Semi-Final will be played in Austin Stack Park on Sunday as Ardfert take on St Senans at 3pm.

Advertisement

Ardfert selector Clive O’Callaghan says the recent calendar adjustment has been tough for both clubs…

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Semi-Finals

Sun, 08 Sep,

Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Semi-Final), Cordal V Tarbert 12:45, Ref: Gerry Kelliher

Venue: Pirc Na File (Brosna), (Semi-Final), Knocknagoshel V Duagh 14:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Final

Sun, 08 Sep,

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Final), Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers 15:00, Ref: Edmund Walsh