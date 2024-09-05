Advertisement
Sport

Junior Premier Semi Finals Promise To Be Close Battles

Sep 5, 2024 18:04 By brendan
Junior Premier Semi Finals Promise To Be Close Battles
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

This weekend sees the intermediate champions will be crowned.

 

The final sees Laune Rangers and Austin Stacks go to battle to decide who will earn promotion to next seasons Senior club championship.

Advertisement

 

The Intermediate final between Rangers and Stacks throws in at 3pm in Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.

 

Advertisement

Before that the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Semi Final between Firies and Ballymacelligott will throw in at 12.45.

 

Firies PRO Derek Comerford says Firies are looking forward to the challenge…

Advertisement

The other Junior Premier Football Club Championship Semi-Final will be played in Austin Stack Park on Sunday as Ardfert take on St Senans at 3pm.

 

Advertisement

Ardfert selector Clive O’Callaghan says the recent calendar adjustment has been tough for both clubs…

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Semi-Finals
Sun, 08 Sep,
Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Semi-Final), Cordal V Tarbert 12:45, Ref: Gerry Kelliher
Venue: Pirc Na File (Brosna), (Semi-Final), Knocknagoshel  V Duagh 14:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Final
Sun, 08 Sep,
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Final), Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers 15:00, Ref: Edmund Walsh

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cronin Wins Player Of The Month Award
Advertisement
NFL Season Gets Underway Tonight
Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

No plan to run third Healy-Rae candidate in general election
Almost 33,000 parking fines issued by Kerry County Council over two years
10th anniversary celebrations for Shannon Airport Group
German tourist convicted following Ring of Kerry collision after dangerous overtaking
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus