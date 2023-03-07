Advertisement
Jumbo-Visma win Paris-Nice team time trial

Mar 7, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Jumbo-Visma have won today’s team time trial - stage 3 of the Paris-Nice.

Sam Bennett was part of the Bora Hansgrohe team that placed sixth.

EF Education-Easypost’s Magnus Cort Nielsen is the new man in yellow.

