Jumbo-Visma win Paris-Nice team time trial

Jumbo-Visma have won today’s team time trial - stage 3 of the Paris-Nice.
Sam Bennett was part of the Bora Hansgrohe team that placed sixth.
EF Education-Easypost’s Magnus Cort Nielsen is the new man in yellow.
