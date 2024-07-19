Advertisement
JulyFest concludes at Killarney today

Jul 19, 2024 07:31 By radiokerrysport
JulyFest concludes at Killarney today
JulyFest concludes at Killarney today.

The first of a 7 race card is at 1.55

The main event is the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle Steeplechase at 3.40

The going at Killarney is Good-good to yielding in places

