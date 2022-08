Victorious Causeway players, management and club officials are celebrating another Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Title.

They overcame Ballyduff in the final on a 2-15 to 0-16 scoreline.

Commentators Mike O'Halloran and Andrew Morrissey described the action.

Advertisement

Mike O'Halloran with...

Stephen Goggin

Advertisement

Gavin Dooley

Advertisement

Jason Diggins