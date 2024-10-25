Joyce to remain as Galway manager until 2026

The Galway county board confirmed last night that Padraic Joyce will remain as senior football manager until 2026.

At a County Committee meeting, the board also announced that Mickey Graham will be joining the Tribesmen's coaching setup

Graham had been linked with a move to Joyce's backroom team following his departure from the Leitrim manager position after just two months in charge.

Galway also confirmed that John Concannon, John Divilly and Micheál Ó Domhnaill will stay on as selectors, while Corofin clubman David Morris complete the coaching team.