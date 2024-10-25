Advertisement
Sport

Joyce to remain as Galway manager until 2026

Oct 25, 2024 07:39 By radiokerrysport
Joyce to remain as Galway manager until 2026
Share this article

The Galway county board confirmed last night that Padraic Joyce will remain as senior football manager until 2026.

At a County Committee meeting, the board also announced that Mickey Graham will be joining the Tribesmen's coaching setup

Graham had been linked with a move to Joyce's backroom team following his departure from the Leitrim manager position after just two months in charge.

Advertisement

Galway also confirmed that John Concannon, John Divilly and Micheï¿½l ï¿½ Domhnaill will stay on as selectors, while Corofin clubman David Morris complete the coaching team.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Warriors tonight have first of two home games this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists advised to expect surface water on roads around Kerry
Kerry Hospice granted planning for palliative care unit extension
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus