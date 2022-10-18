Jota out of World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota will miss next month’s World Cup.

The Portugal striker suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s 1-nil win at home to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Klopp says it's a serious muscle injury, but the attacker won't need an operation

Klopp has been charged with improper behaviour by the Football Association following Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The German was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor late in the game following an altercation with one of the assistant officials.

Klopp has until Friday to respond.