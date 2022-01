A Diogo Jota double fired Liverpool into the final of the Carabao Cup last night.

Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-nil away to Arsenal, and by the same scoreline on aggregate.

Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher kept a third clean sheet in his fifth start of the season.

Liverpool play Chelsea in the final at Wembley on February 27th.

Defender Trent Alexander Arnold says Liverpool merited their victory