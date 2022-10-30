Advertisement
Sport

Joint lead for Power

Oct 30, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Joint lead for Power Joint lead for Power
Share this article

Irish golfer Seamus Power has a joint two-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship.

He's on 18 under-par - along with American Ben Griffin.

Scotland's Russell Knox is among a group 10 strokes further back.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

Verstappen on pole

Oct 30, 2022 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus