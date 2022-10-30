Joint lead for Power

Irish golfer Seamus Power has a joint two-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship.
He's on 18 under-par - along with American Ben Griffin.
Scotland's Russell Knox is among a group 10 strokes further back.
