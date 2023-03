Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has received international clearance by FIFA to play for the Republic of Ireland.

The 23 year old, who was born in Glasgow, qualifies via his grandfather, who was from Derry.

Johnston is now available for the Republic of Ireland's matches with Latvia and France later this month.

The player won Scottish Cup titles with Celtic in 2019 and 2020 and is currently on loan with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes